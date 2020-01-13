Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 164,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

XPO stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

