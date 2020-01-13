Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.09.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $150.99 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

