Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arjuna Capital increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $118,856,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 21,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 168,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Express by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $127.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

