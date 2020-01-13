Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,111 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $909,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $4,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

