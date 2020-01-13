Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 246,204 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 246,204 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

