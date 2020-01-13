Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 314 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.48.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $505.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.01. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $279.33 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.