Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32,642 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

