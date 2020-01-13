Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,311,000 after buying an additional 383,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after purchasing an additional 197,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of IONS opened at $62.68 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.