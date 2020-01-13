Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 541,883 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541,883 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.