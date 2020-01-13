Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 340,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 254.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $251.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $253.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

