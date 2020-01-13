Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,868 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -276.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

