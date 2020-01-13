Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 699 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,400,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

LIN stock opened at $209.08 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.21 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

