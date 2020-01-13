Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,276 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 96.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

