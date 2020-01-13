Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843,754 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

