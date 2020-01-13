Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,880,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,234,775.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

