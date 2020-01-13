GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 33.5% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $89,156.00 and $31.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00612162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000427 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

