Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.91. 405,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $14,933,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Generac by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

