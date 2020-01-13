Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $99.70. 711,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,585. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

