Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $76,158.00 and $3,071.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $7.59, $70.83 and $10.42. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00213392 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,788,110 coins and its circulating supply is 6,788,106 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $31.10, $10.42, $7.59, $50.68, $24.71, $70.83, $20.33, $18.98, $33.89, $13.92 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.