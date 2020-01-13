Gnosis Reaches Market Cap of $13.62 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $32,117.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $12.33 or 0.00144973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Poloniex, ABCC, Bittrex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Liqui, Kraken, LATOKEN and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

