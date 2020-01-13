GNY Price Down 32.1% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. GNY has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $13,861.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

