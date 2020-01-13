GoChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and $4.03 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,073,532,032 coins and its circulating supply is 889,642,358 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinall, Upbit, Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

