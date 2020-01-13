GoldCoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $770,875.00 and $434.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

