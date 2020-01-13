Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $18.42 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $517.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

