GoldFund 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,156.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $252,848.00 and $2,156.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049509 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004678 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000622 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,111,972 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.