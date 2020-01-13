Golos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $470.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Golos has a market cap of $246,068.00 and $470.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Golos has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 189,715,862 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

