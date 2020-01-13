Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $937.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

