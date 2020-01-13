Graft (GRFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,851.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Graft has a market capitalization of $197,854.00 and $9,851.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00705308 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.