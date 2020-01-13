Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GHM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,810. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

