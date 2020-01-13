Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.62 ($27.46).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA:GYC opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.67. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.