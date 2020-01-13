Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $738.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $401,780.00 and approximately $738.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,241,988,199 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,193,199 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

