Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

