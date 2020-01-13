Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $61,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 313,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $5,745,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Green Dot stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.