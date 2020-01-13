Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GDOT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 573,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,737. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Green Dot by 69.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

