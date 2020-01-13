Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. Greenlane’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.