GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Cap of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

