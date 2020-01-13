Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Greif reported sales of $897.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.