GridCoin Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, C-CEX and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $998,291.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

