Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Guess? by 119.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 1,168.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 876,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

