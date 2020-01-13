Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, Nocks and CoinExchange. Gulden has a market cap of $4.32 million and $9,497.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,648,467 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.