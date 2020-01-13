GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.10 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.10 million and $6.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.