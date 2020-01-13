Hacken (HKN) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Hacken has a market cap of $339,702.00 and $2,447.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Hacken token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.28 or 0.05936589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.