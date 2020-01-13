Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,442,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

