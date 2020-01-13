Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$17.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.78 and a one year high of C$17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$292.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.