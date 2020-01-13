Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$19.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

HDI traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.34. The company has a market cap of $356.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$10.78 and a 1 year high of C$17.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$292.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$298.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

