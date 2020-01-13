Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -1.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,803,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 335,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

