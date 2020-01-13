Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

