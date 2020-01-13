HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $757,243.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $757,243.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.