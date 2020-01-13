Havy (HAVY) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Havy has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $11,326.00 and $37.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00170465 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001213 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Havy Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,766,486 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

