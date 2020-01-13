Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HE opened at $45.49 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

